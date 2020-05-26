A well connected and savvy show business expert and New York socialite by his own right, entrepreneur Stephen Orso has inspired a new generation to follow his footsteps in hopes of making a mark in today´s pop culture ecosystem.

Through Orso’s connections as a power player in New York and his father’s extensive list of elite executives and finance tycoons, they were able to secure major partnerships. They gained sponsorship from corporate titan companies like Nivea, Facebook, and Sports Illustrated. The father and son duo even secured musical talents like The Black Eyed Peas, Diplo, David Guetta, Diddy, and more.

The Orso team built many long-lasting relationships with important celebrities. This led them to provide celebrity appearances for various events, supply club owners with live talent performances, and all-around curate a networking realm.

Over the years, Stephen has been a remarkable leader. He has vast awareness of his strengths and weaknesses which is why he has been so successful at utilizing combined energy from every partnership.

Determined to consolidate his influence in the music business, Orso has gravitated towards a ride or die mentality. Like many high profile music executives, Orso has experienced unsatisfying outcomes when it comes to certain talents he once supported and propelled forward.

His imprint, Loyalty Records seeks to provide their talent with fairness and ultimately win-win solutions. The company is home to many successful artists like production phenomenon Kyle Stemberger and KBeaZy, but they will not stop there. Orso plans to build his Loyalty family and leave behind a legacy equivalent to his magnetism.