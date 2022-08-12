Spotify India and MnM Talkies bring India’s first action audio series this Independence Day!

For the first time, the acclaimed author Amit Khan’s ‘Commander Karan Saxena book series is making its debut in the audio world. This Independence Day, on August 15, 2022, Spotify is launching this audio action-drama series starring Bollywood superstar and the audiences’ favourite Sonu Sood and Commander Karan Saxena.

First of its kind, Commander Karan Saxena, the audio series is going to be an out-and-out action audio series that features some of the best talents from Bollywood, web, theatre and voicing industry. To name a few, Swaroopa Ghosh, Raj Zutshi, Joy Fernandes, Kabir Sadanand, Micky Makhija, Ashwin Mushran, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Sanjeev Jotangia, Mir Sarwar, Sanket Mhatre, Rajesh Kava, Pooja Punjabi, Rasika Agashe, Aseem Hattangady, Trishna Mukherjee, Dhanveer Singh and others can be heard playing some prominent roles.

Listen to the trailer of Commander Karan Saxena –

MnM Talkies have created the series, one of India’s premiere audio production houses that holds a record of producing some of the top Spotify chartbusters shows like Batman Ek Chakravyuh, award-winning show Bhaskar Bose, Virus 2062, and I Hear You and more. The series director is the award-winning actor-director and radio veteran Mantra who has been creating magic with sound for over 20 years.

Mantra is one of the audio industry pioneers who has created over 500 audio films and has mentioned on several occasions how he wishes to create cinematic experiences with audio for his listeners. The project has been creatively directed by Sumanto Ray, a man of many talents himself; director, actor and a passionate voice actor, he has directed several award-winning mega audio productions in his career.

Ek Vaigyanik Ki Talaash, Dohri Chaal, and Mere Hath Mere Hathiyar are three of the series’ most popular books that have been turned into an 18-episode audio series. From August 15 onwards, “Commander Karan Saxena” will be available to listeners via their Spotify apps.

Since Amit Khan’s books have garnered such a large following among readers over the years, the makers are hoping that audiences will also adore the Spotify Original audio drama series from the house of MnM Talkies.