It is very less likely that we see one individual do so many things and excel at all of those together. One such person is Mohit Jain. Mohit belongs to the City of Gates, Aurangabad.

Post his MBA in marketing, Mohit started his own venture under the name of StarBuzz Digimark, a social media marketing agency which hosts clients from top hotspot cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

This is not all, Mohit side-by-side also contributes to the management of his family’s gold business – Arihant Gold Palace, which holds multiple franchises.

Mohit also has an affinity towards having a fit life and aspires to help other fitness influencers like himself to create ‘Fitpreneurs’.

When asked about his journey and inspiration, Mohit shared, “I was 4 years old, my dad would take me to the gym and I would sit on his back while he would do Hindu Pushups. Later when I was 14 years old, my dad took the responsibility to keep me fit because I would fall sick often back then. Every morning around 5 we would go out for a run and at some park, dad would make me do 100 pushups, 100 squats and 100 surya-namaskar daily.

“After I did my 12th I started going to the gym. It happened like that in 11th and 12th I was the person who fell in depression and had a lot of frustrations because I couldn’t match the calibre level of my classmates in studies and other activities, due to which I was often looked down, not invited to parties, not involved in group funs and had only one or two friends. These frustrations made me think that in a few years of time I would make myself worthy and source of inspiration to others.”

He added, “After 12th I joined the gym and been working out since then. I would eat only paneer for years as a source of protein since I come from a Jain family I was pure vegetarian. Today, to some extent, I inspire people towards fitness and make them believe that yes even if you re vegetarian you can still have a good physique for yourself. Recently I have written a small book ‘Now stay fit on vegetarian Diet’ for the people who are vegetarian and don’t want to spend loads of money on dieticians and trainers and still want to lose weight and gain weight helping them achieve their physique goals.”

For Mohit, health and wealth are of utmost importance in his life. He tries to take inspiration from all those people who share his passion for fitness and also have an entrepreneur mindset and continues to carve his path towards success.