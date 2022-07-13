Singer Nyvaan Sharma Awareness Campaign to Boost Blood Donations in Haryana

In order to capitalize on the nation’s fast-growing social media usage and urge more citizens to donate blood regularly, Singer and Youth Ambassador for the Youth Federation for World Peace, Chandan Sharma A.K.A Nyvaan Sharma has launched a campaign while using social media platforms as a vital hub to address various public health issues in India.

“Owing to the pandemic’s impact on our healthcare system over the past two years, maintaining the blood banks that so many people rely on has become more challenging,” says Nyvaan Sharma. At the same time, according to him, the excessive use of social media during the pandemic seemed like an opportunity to draw people’s attention and aware them of negative health issues which can be better avoided.

In close association with WHO and Youth Federation for World Peace, Nyvaan Sharma has formed a partnership with Facebook to help state blood banks connect with donors more swiftly and easily. Volunteers from his NGO are visiting door to door in Haryana to comprehend and aware people of the right procedure for donating blood while locating a donation site near them.