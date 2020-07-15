Sandeep Agarwal is a well-known line producer and director from a small village in Rajasthan who came to Mumbai with a vision to set foot in the entertainment industry.

After struggling for years, Sandeep carved a place for himself and today he is the proud owner of a well-known production house named Balaji Film Line Production, a production management services company providing production coordination support to both national and international feature films, TV commercials & series.

As a line producer, Sandeep has worked on more than 80 Bollywood projects and many other Television commercials as well.

Over the years, Sandeep has worked with the who’s who of Bollywood’s top-notch celebrities and has learnt a lot from his larger than life experiences.

Apart from being one of the prominent personalities in the entertainment industry, Sandeep Agarwal is also a well-established entrepreneur and owner of Balaji Granites and Marbles which is a big name in the marble industry.

Talking about his journey, Sandeep shares, “Coming to Mumbai and establish a place for me in the film line was a dream. I have worked really hard towards achieving these goals. It was definitely a roller coaster ride with all sorts of ups and downs. But today, when I see the kind of work I do and everything that I have, it is all worth the struggle.”

Presently, Sandeep Agarwal is making the most out of the lockdown. He is working on his upcoming projects by taking the utmost precautions for everyone’s safety.