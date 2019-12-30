Sajid Khan always had a dream to satisfy the sweet tooth and thus took up baking as a career. Having desserts as his specialty, Sajid took up baking because of his interest in cake making and melding with the flavors.

Sajid has specialized in baking varieties of cakes for birthday parties and various occasions. The fondant used along with the ideas and the unique styles give a special touch. His creativity has reached new levels, with people always asking for more.

Sajid soon, with his progress, became the talk of the town, making his way in the Bollywood industry. Sajid today has a number of Bollywood celebrities as his clients.

Birthdays parties or weddings, baby showers or any other celebration, many b’town celebs always have Sajid Khan’s numbers to call for the same.

Sajid Khan’s cake making methods and creativity are something to look out for. He has won a number of competitions with his extraordinary baking talent and his flavors and designs have impressed masses.

Sajid Khan is an inspiration to a number of people who would like to pursue their careers in the field. Sajid provides baking classes and has a number of followers on social media, making him famous amongst the cookery social media groups.

Sajid Khan has worked hard and achieved his goals thus becoming a celebrity baker of the county.