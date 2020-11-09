You will find many with a pretty face but finding beauty with brains is tough. Rashalika Sabharwal is someone who has done great academically and has won hearts with her beauty too. The young girl hails from the capital city of Delhi and is currently climbing the ladders of success in the entertainment industry.

Just like many other individuals in our nation, she had initially tried to find her career as an engineer as she had completed Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication. But soon she realized that she wanted to do something different in her life.

Her journey towards becoming a diva started off from her college days itself where she was chosen as Miss Fresher in her batch at Amity School of Engineering and Technology. She also became the campus brand ambassador of Vogue Eyewear in 2012 and in the same year, she won the beauty pageant Hindustan Times Fresh Face. Two years later in 2014, she became Miss North India Princess, which shot her to fame.

The list of beauty pageants won by Rashalika is quite long but what’s worth mentioning is that she was one of the finalists in Miss Diva Universe 2020. With her flawless beauty, she impressed the jury and was titled as Dr Tvacha Miss Glowing Skin.

Since then, the pretty woman has been associated with a number of brands. While she has been the leading lady in the advertisement campaigns of several brands, she has even shot for Femina and has walked the ramp for Blender’s Pride. From Cosmopolitan to Sephora, Liva to Shine, Rashalika has collaborated with several leading global brands.

She has been a part of the TV show called Airlines. In the past few years, she has been featured in a number of superhit music videos like Jamila, Eye Candy, Alert Kudey and Sheesha, working with some of the most popular artists from the entertainment industry.