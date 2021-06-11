India’s first and biggest incorporated hatchery and gas pedal, Venture Catalysts has as of late co-put resources into Rare Planet’s Pre Series A Round, a creative high-quality way of life retail fire up. Driven by Kolkata-based Uni-M Ventures, the round saw the beginning up raise an undisclosed sum from a few driving private supporters. For example, the existing financial backer Sagar Daryani (Co-organizer – Wow! Momo) took part in the round by showing his confidence in the endeavour’s vision and mission.

Set up in 2015 by Ranodeep Saha and Vijaya Kumar, Rare Planet intends to give an impetus to native Indian handicrafts by engaging regional craftsmen and giving them steady business openings. Rare Planet has helped more than 2,000 craftsman families from provincial regions to enlist a normal increment of 120% in their pay and plans to do likewise for a great many craftsmen nation over.

Talking on the venture, Ranodeep Saha, CEO and Co-Founder – Rare Planet, said, “The pandemic significantly affects the economy just as the speculation scene. To get speculation from top financial backers like Venture Catalysts, Uni-M Ventures, and Sagar Daryani, in such a situation, approves the strength of our business recommendation. We stay focused on making a more prominent incentive for rustic craftsmen and taking native Indian handiwork things to a lot bigger crowd across the globe keeping the profits developing quarter on quarter.”

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-author, and President – Venture Catalysts said, “Rare Planet is building an interesting social endeavour that drives development and business while making fair financial worth. We are completely behind the establishing group’s vision to advance native crafted works and are sure that it can put the Indian expressions and craftsmanship environment immovably on the global guide.”

Rare Planet is available in more than 100 outlets across India and has sold more than 5 lakh units worth INR 20 Crores to date. With the most recent speculation, it plans to take high-quality Indian handiworks, adornments, and stylistic theme items produced using earthenware, copper, artistic, metal, wood, and marble, and so on to a worldwide stage and upset the $8 billion handmade product market.

With a sustainable mission in mind, having Indian craft at its core, it is well expected that this growing start-up has a lot more heights to scale because the focus of industries has shifted from profitability to sustainability. By leveraging the huge talent of Indian artisans from every state, there lies immense scope in this field of business, which can benefit all stakeholders alike.

“We want to see our products on the shelves of stores of every international airport,” says Vijaya Kumar. “Our Indian crafts have that potential. It is just that we have not fully got it leveraged.” Ranodeep, the other co-founder echoes the same views. “It was my dream to take Indian crafts to the global level and now we can see that happening to some extent. Once the pandemic settles, we will see better business coming our way as international travel opens up.”