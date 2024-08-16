Raj CM inaugurates primary health centre in Moolwas village

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the newly built Sant Shri Dularam Kularia Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) in Moolwas village of Nokha block of Bikaner, Rajasthan on July 28.

This inauguration marks a revolutionary beginning to a brighter future of the healthcare sector of Seelwa. In addition, it will not only provide premium healthcare facilities to the residents of Seelwa, but will also make things easier for residents of more than a dozen villages including Charkra, Seelwa, Dawa, Tant, Kedli, and Badhda.

Mr. Narsi Kularia is not just popular as a successful industrialist but is also revered for his contributions to the upliftment of society. His initiative of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project paved the way for laying the founding bricks of the Sant Shri Dularam Kularia Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) in 2020. This move facilitated a better lifestyle for countless people and promised a better future.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of prominent personalities like Union Law Minister-Arjun Meghwal, Union Tourism and Culture Minister-Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State Health Minister-Gajendra Singh Khimsar, and Food Supply Minister-Sumit Godara.

Moreover, these dignitaries lauded the efforts of Mr. Narsi Kularia and Mr. Jagdish Kularia, and expressed happiness of being at the event.

Shekhawat expressed praises for Mr. Narsi Kularia and Mr, Jagdish Kularia in his native language, Marwari.

Moreover, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan lauded Mr. Narsi Kularia’s efforts and said “Service is considered the ultimate religion here. We imbibe the principle of ‘Nar Seva Hi Narayan Seva’. We work with the feeling that if you serve a man, it will be equal to serving the Hindu god Narayan. The government will also give full support in such pious works.”

In addition, he further pledged to upgrade the Primary Healthcare Center into a Community Healthcare Center. This decision solidified the message laid by Mr. Narsi Kularia and Mr. Jagdish Kularia, and promoted the vision of a better healthcare system in Seelwa.

Established in the memory of the late Sant Shri Dularam Kularia, father of Mr. Narsi Kularia, Managing Director of Narsi Interior Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, and grandfather of Mr. Jagdish Kularia, Director of Narsi Interior Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, the PHC is ready to provide heightened healthcare services to people.

Built with Rs 15 crore and covering 12100 square yards, the PHC consists of high-tech medical facilities, an operation theatre, an X-ray machine, CBC facilities, a 24-hour pharmacy, and an OPD for first aid. Furthermore, the PHC also provides 8 beds to men and 14 beds to women.

As means of honouring the lifelong legacy of Sant Shri Dularam Kularia, a man dedicated to the upliftment of the community, the PHC is equipped with the right ideas of societal welfare.

Mr. Narsi Kularia and Mr. Jagdish Kularia have prioritised not just the healthcare facilities, but also sustainability.

With a 50,000-liter rainwater harvesting tank, the Sant Shri Dularam Kularia Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) is putting its best foot forward to prioritise the environment without compromising the facilities provided. This tank not just offers a reliable source of water supply but is also highly sustainable. Through these moves Mr. Narsi Kularia and Mr. Jagdish Kularia have highlighted their outlook towards the community, environment, and the ecosystem these aspects foster.