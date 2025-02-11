Raj CM visit project site of Rs 8,300-crore water carrier channel

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed authorities to work in a time-bound manner on the Rs 8,300-crore project of making a 126.3 km carrier channel for diverting flood water from the Chambal

and Brahmani rivers into the Bisalpur Dam in the Tonk district.

The chief minister’s directives came at a meeting with the authorities and project engineers during the former’s inspection of the project site in Rawatbhata on Monday.

Advertisement

The project – part of the ambitious Ramjal Setu ERCP project – comprises a sedal dam on the Chambal in Rawatbhata and the 126 km carrier channel. This will ensure availability of adequate water in the Bisalpur dam for drinking water supply to a large number of towns including the state capital Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk and Dausa.

Advertisement

As per the scheme, the carrier channel will bring water from the Sedal dam for flowing into the Banas river at Rajawas village in Jahazpur sub block of the Bhilwara district. From the Banas water will reach Bisalpur dam.

After the completion of work on the 3200-metre-long dam along Brahmani river in Sripura drinking water supply will also be possible for Bhilwara.