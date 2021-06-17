As well as being an internet entrepreneur and motivational speaker, DJL Jonathon Lim is known for his keen taste in fashion.

DJL Jonathan Lim is a massive name in public speaking. Known throughout his native Malaysia as one of the country’s biggest social media influencers, this IT guru and multi-industry entrepreneur has proven time and time again that style comes as standard.

What it is about his relaxed, business-casual vibe that has such curb appeal to the followers and how much your style changes when you become an important public figure?

A Top 100 Business Style award winner is precisely the right person to ask.

Introducing DJL Jonathan Lim

If you come from Malaysia, then you already know DJL. If you don’t, then you should watch this space for his name. He is an influential businessman whose portfolio cleared ten million a few years ago and whose success seems unstoppable.

At only 37 years old, DJL Jonathan Lim has more awards for his name than a luxury product. His success was self-made, built up from an IT career in his early 20’s. By 30, he had made his first million in telecommunications. By 32, his portfolio had already hit that 10-mil target.

He has worked in countless sectors, noticeably working with social security to create an emergency one-touch alarm system for use in times of robbery or danger.

All that, and he still has time to look good.

Styling DJL Jonathan Lim

When it comes to styling, Dato Jonathan Lim admits that he accepts help from a stylist.

“If it were up to me, I would be seen in nothing but T-shirts and slacks,” he jokes. His stylist has long since set him onto the path of the black suit and he maintains that this is his primary target on most days.

The black suit and black shirt combo may seem unhappy to some, but when you live in a warm country, and you often host business meetings, you need to be able to look good when the jacket comes off, as well as when it is on. The black shirt looks good no matter what; while a white shirt is bright, it can be off-putting. Black is more welcoming.

Asides from the black suit, DJL trusts collared t-shirts wherever possible. The collared T gives the effect of a shirt but retains the comfort of the t-shirt. When he does splurge on a good t-shirt, he maintains that brands like Superdry or Versace are consistently producing classics.

In his last few words on fashion, DJL Jonathan Lim encourages his followers to think about sustainability. Alternative fibres like hemp and bamboo can create comfortable, fashionable clothing with the sustainability factor many of us are looking for. Consider the sustainability of a product before buying it, even if it is a fashion must-have at a low price.

Following DJL Jonathan Lim

If you want more style tips from this excellent millionaire, then you can catch him on Facebook, on Instagram, or even on YouTube. Wherever you follow him, be sure to heed his advice. Everyone needs a little motivation now and then, and he has it in spades.