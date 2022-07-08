Producer Ameer Merchant with JMT Entertainment release their 1st single titled “Ik Ik Saah.”

The recently released song has already garnered close to 2 million views and has won the hearts of listeners and music lovers.

Now is the time for rains and romance; now is the time to celebrate love, for the monsoons are known to add more love to the environment. Leveraging this opportunity and making the most of the monsoons, so many platforms, and businesses come up with offering something new to their target demographic to make their brands more appealing. Amidst this, how could the music world stay behind? We saw how producer Ameer Merchant with JMT Entertainment optimized this exceptional opportunity to release their 1st single titled “Ik Ik Saah” during the monsoons.

Ik Ik Saah serves as a perfect monsoon song, which literally has made people fall in love all over again. Such is the craze and insane amount of love it has spread among listeners and music lovers in just a few days of its release. This must be credited to the producer of the song Ameer Merchant and his one-of-a-kind music and film production house named JMT Entertainment. Along with him, the success of the much-talked-about song goes to the whole cast and crew, including the director Sachin Rishi, singer Kumar Sahil, lyricist and composer Jass Pannu, and musician Jacob, female lead Tanuja Chauhan, and so many others.

Producer Ameer Merchant is glad and proud of how well Ik Ik Saah has been consistently gaining major momentum and appreciation from the audiences as a monsoon melody that reminds people of what it feels like to fall in love. It is about a soldier and his tale of love, where he has to return to his duty on his engagement day. The music video beautifully portrays the relationship and showcases the tiniest of emotions between a couple that is longing to be one yet again.

With JMT Entertainment, producer Ameer Merchant now wants to create many more such soulful tracks and already has a couple of projects in the pipeline.