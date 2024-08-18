Bonds that tie an enclave to India

Pondicherry, with its charming streets and enduring French influence, holds a unique place in India’s history. Among its many significant dates, August 16 stands out as French Liberation Day, also known as De Jure Day. This day, celebrated annually, marks the official end of French colonial rule in Pondicherry and its integration into the Indian Union. India gained independence from British rule in August 1947, but the French enclaves of Pondicherry, Karaikal, Yanam, and Mahe remained under French control. It was not until 1954 that the winds of change began to blow, culminating in the Kizhoor Referendum – a plebiscite held in a small village near Pondicherry.

Of the 178 participants,170 voted in favour of merging with India, setting the stage for the eventual liberation of these territories. However, the story of French India is incomplete without mentioning the role of Chandernagore, Wandiwash, and Joseph François Dupleix. Chandernagore, located in present-day West Bengal, was the first of the French territories to integrate with India in 1951, setting a precedent for the other enclaves. Wandiwash, a historic site where the British decisively defeated the French in 1760, symbolized the declining power of the French in India, paving the way for British dominance.

Joseph François Dupleix, the Governor-General of French India from 1742 to 1754, played a crucial role in expanding French influence in the region. His efforts to fortify Pondicherry and build alliances with Indian rulers were pivotal in the history of French India. However, Dupleix’s ambitions were ultimately thwarted by the British, leading to a gradual decline in French power, culminating in the events of 1954. The early history of Pondicherry is richly illuminated through the diary of Ananda Ranga Pillai, who served as the chief dubash (interpreter and commercial intermediary) for the French East India Company in the mid-18th century.

His meticulously kept diary, spanning from 1736 to 1761, offers a comprehensive view of life in Pondicherry during a crucial period of French rule. It provides invaluable insights into the French colonial administration under Governor-General Dupleix, the socio-economic conditions of the time, and the complex interactions between the French and the local population. Every year, on August 16, Pondicherry celebrates De Jure Day as a public holiday. The day serves as a vibrant reminder of the region’s rich history and its journey to freedom. It is a time for the people of Pondicherry to come together and reflect on their unique heritage, which is a blend of Indian and French cultures. Ceremonies and events are held across the Union Territory, paying homage to the leaders and citizens who played pivotal roles in this historic transition.

The streets of Pondicherry, especially around the French Quarter,come alive with cultural performances, flag-hoisting, and patriotic songs, as locals and visitors alike revel in the spirit of freedom. Pondicherry’s journey from a French colony to a proud part of the Indian Union is a testament to the power of unity and determination. Despite the challenges and differences, the people of Pondicherry chose to be part of a larger national identity while still preserving their distinct cultural heritage. One of the most striking remnants of this “French hangover” is the presence of polling booths during French elections, a privilege extended to Pondicherry’s residents who hold French citizenship.

These polling booths, set up during French presidential and legislative elections, allow Franco-Pondicherrians to participate in the democratic process of their former colonizer. This fascinating blend of Indian and French political traditions highlights Pondicherry’s unique position as a region where the past and present coexist in harmony. August 16 is more than just a public holiday; it is a celebration of Pondicherry’s unique place in India’s history – a day to honour the past and look forward to a future where diversity and unity continue to thrive. (The writer is Associate Professor, Centre for South Asian Studies, School of International Studies & Social Sciences, Pondicherry Central University.)