International entrepreneur Rishi Sethia, known for his philanthropic ventures and power collective deal-making and his close circle of allies has delivered truly expansive support to front line organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From working closely alongside his long-time friend and respected hospitality mogul Richard Caring to supply meals for the NHS in London to Mumbai, where Sethia has recently partnered with acclaimed film director Shailendra Singh to create a video praising the Maharashtra Police, Sethia has played a prominent role in aiding international state organizations in their fight against COVID-19.

Sethia, who is currently in lockdown in Mumbai with his family, felt inspired by the tireless efforts made by the Mumbai Police and wanted to express his gratitude on behalf of the community.

In a city with a population of over 20 million people, maintaining law and order and helping the citizens during these times is a Herculean task. The migrant story has been an unprecedented challenge yet the safety of them all has been a priority. The two-minute tribute shows senior officials distributing personal protective equipment to front line workers, with both male and female officers fulfilling their daily duties patrolling the streets and helping the elderly and disabled.

“Not all heroes wear capes”, says Sethia, “many of them wear uniforms and badges… [we] felt it important to let them know just how much we appreciate them. I am sure we speak for the entire city when we say, ‘Thank You!’”.

Sethia’s philanthropic inspiration clearly emanates from his father Nirmal Sethia, who has long been observed as his role model.