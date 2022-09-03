People have embraced Riya for its unique fragrance and world-class quality in the last 25 years: Aditya Vikram Daga.

People have embraced Riya for its unique fragrance and world-class quality in the last25 years: Aditya Vikram Daga. A leading company in the perfume industry, Riya has become a well-known name in the country today. Established in 1997, Riya' s journey to becoming the No. 1 perfume brandin India has been a unique one. The brand was founded 25 years ago by Mr. NK Dagaand Mr. LK Soni in Kolkata, which is currently headed by their son Aditya Vikram Daga.

Right from its inception, the brand's objective was to provide world-class perfumes at affordable prices to every household in India. Riya is hyper-local. It is not limited to metros and has catered to the needs andsensibility of tier 1, 2, and 3 markets.

While Riya is available at an attractive price, the quality is never compromised. This makes Riya different from other brands in the market. Interestingly, it never spent a penny on advertising. People of India have embraced Riya for its unique fragrance and world-class quality in the last 25 years. Overcoming a disaster that almost shuttered their business, NK Daga and LK Son reinvented RIYA as a perfume brand.

Now, second-generation entrepreneur AdityaVikram Daga wants to take the brand to new heights with his recently founded company Purpos Planet. According to Aditya Vikram Daga, Founder & CEO, Purpos Planet, "Perfume is ourlegacy business, and I have been growing up in a house where my father used to talk about perfumes, its processes, and various experimentations with the smell and fragrance. We have been familiar with the aroma of various perfumes since our childhood.

When I grew up, I also took a keen interest in the sector. Officially I have been with Riya for the last three years, but I have been working on learning various nuances of the business for the last six years. When I passed out from London Business School in 2019, instead of searching for a career in any other MNCs, I optedto join the family business of perfume. Now, I am in the process of restructuring, diversifying and growing the business." Expansion Plans for future In the year 2019,

Purpos Planet was established to restructure, diversify and grow the Riya brand with its offices located in New Delhi and Kolkata. Presently, the brand is involved in Perfumes, Deodorants, Room Fresheners, and Air Fresheners. Riya is present in pan-India except for Kerala. They intend to intensify business where they are already present and expand to areas which are yet to be tapped.

They are committed to accelerating their business and are planning to diversify business and foray into different sectors, which will be revealed in due course. There are also some e-commerce plans. Riya is certified as the Perfume Segment Leader in India by Value Share. Perfume business in India is a 790 crore industry excluding E-commerce as per NielsonIQ Retail Audit Report, Jan-Dec 2021. The industry is expected to be 1200 cr by 2025,including e-commerce. In 2000, Riya started distribution from Delhi and achieved a turnover of 5 cr.

