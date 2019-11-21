What does every pop sensation from Elvis Presley to Justin Bieber have in common? Well, apart from being incredibly successful, they all share a passion for music and a willingness to work 24×7 until the world is dancing to their tunes and celebrating their talent. It’s something which Detroit’s newest star Not Dillon can firmly relate to.

Born Dillon Shamoun, the 23-year old from Michigan State has already hit the top of Spotify’s curated playlists and enjoyed trending number one releases on SoundCloud. Dillon has accumulated many streams worldwide on self-released projects and he has 10 times streams on the projects he’s collaborated, say reports.

It’s been a breathtaking ride for the former Apple employee but he’s determined to take it in his stride; after all, it’s what he’s worked for so hard.

He says, “The only person responsible for the outcome of situations in your life is yourself. If you want something in your life, you don’t sit around and wait for the moment to come to you; you make every second an effort to obtain that moment! In other words, win the day.”

And winning the day has been something Dillon has been doing ever since the passion for music first gripped him as a youngster attending music festivals. It was while at these events that he met a group of DJ friends who traveled the world and regularly took to the stage in front of massive audiences. They subsequently asked Dillon to join him, and after spinning the decks at his first three festivals, he realized there was no going back. A decision had been made and a path chosen.

Dillon is thriving and things are moving along at breakneck speed. The last three years he has spent as a DJ, producer, songwriter, and ghost producer are all paying off. With the dawn of streaming services, some of the old rules may have changed, but one hard and fast fact remains; if you want to make your passion a career, you have to desire it more than anything else in the world and with every ounce of your being.

Dillon knows from experience the truth behind this statement. He also knows that taking your eye off the ball or resting on your laurels is a surefire way to self-sabotage. As far as he’s concerned, the beat goes on, and so must the passion.