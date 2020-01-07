The millennials are the future of the world who have got the perfect exposure to all modern technology. Making the right use of the digital age, musician Not Dillon has grabbed the attention of many. A music producer, DJ, and songwriter, he found his calling for music at a very young age. After working at Apple, he realized that he was not meant for a sales job. He later decided to divert his attention and focus only on music. By self-learning, he understood the basics of music production and that saw the birth of a musician in him.

Born Dillon Shamoun, the 23-year old is from Detroit, MI and in less than a career span of 3 years, he has hit the top of Spotify’s curated playlists and his releases have been on the top trends on SoundCloud. Furthermore, he has his education from Michigan State University and he is actively working in the field of artist management as well. It was during the music festivals he met a group of DJ friends who traveled the world and performed in front of thousands of audiences. Dillon performed with them for three festivals and then there was no going back for him. His song, ‘Back to the Start’ with Laura Page received a lot of critical acclaim from the fans and the viewers.

Performing live on stage has boosted his confidence and in the future, he is gearing up to perform in the biggest festivals in the world. Also, he wants his music to trend every 5 minutes on the radio. After performing at several music festivals in the USA, he will soon have an international tour. Previously, he remixed tracks of the popular artists including The Chainsmokers, LIVVIA among others. At this very young age, Not Dillon is going places and his greatness in work has proved that he is here to stay.