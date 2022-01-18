Palvi Virmani is ready to serenade her fans with her new single!

Emboldened by the phenomenal success of her first single ‘Tere Naal Pyaar’ .Palvi Virmani is all set to woo her fans with her new single. Palvi Virmani has poured out her heart and soul in this enthralling new single that is sure to win every heart and become the most hummable melody.

Palvi Virmani as we know her is multifaceted to say the least and an entrepreneur par excellence! She has made us all proud with her exceptional sense of design and now she is all set to sway us all with her stupendous musical talent.

Palvi Virmani born and brought up in Karnal, encompasses the purity of soul that is native to her land and the simplicity of persona that resonates in her melodious voice. Palvi Virmani religiously practiced her music even as she ventured into different careers and remained steadfast in the pursuit of her goal of becoming a singer.

Growing up she honed her voice singing praises to the lord at the local Sikh temple and was surely blessed to grow up and share her talent with the worldwide audiences. Her repertoire includes songs ranging from Sufi to classical, contemporary to folk, thereby spanning all genres and appealing to all audiences.

Palvi Virmani’s songs are relatable and personable, she easily mesmerizes her listeners and holds them enraptured by her voice. Brace for her new song ‘Bulleya’, out soon to captivate you and make a place in your heart. Palvi Virmani at the launch of her new music video said that, “Music has the power to transport us and therefore songs need to be experienced!”

Palvi Virmani says she felt the need to bring forth her songs as an experience so the visuals are also lovingly curated. She combines together an amazing array of talents in her new single “Bulleya” to once again take her fans into a whirlwind of emotions.

Palvi Virmani started her musical journey during the most trying of COVID times to keep herself together and hopes her music serves the purpose of giving respite and joy to her listeners as the world once again grapples with the unprecedented repercussions of the pandemic.

Palvi Virmani was undeterred and with abundance of caution wrapped up the production in time to ensure safety of the crew and yet strive to launch the song in time. She believes that music has the ability to bring people together, lift their spirits and heal and soothe one and all.

She hopes that her music can play this role during these times of heightened anxiety and uncertainty. The digital platforms help take music to everyone, penetrate into living rooms and dwell in our souls. We wish her all the very best and stand with her as she endeavours to reach new heights!