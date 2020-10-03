Pallavi Aggarwal is a famous celebrity fashion designer and entrepreneur. She hails from Faridabad, Haryana. She established her own brand “Paramitas” in 2017. Over 3 years, the brand has served and catered the need of several celebrities.

Paramitas is a word of the ancient times which commonly refers to perfection. It also means prime. This meaning is beautifully personified in each of her designs and collections. The 40-year-old designer looks for opportunities to let her creative juices flowing.

Pallavi completed her schooling from DC Model Sr Sec School Panchkula. She later graduated from Panjab University completing her M. Com from Chandigarh, after which she did Diploma courses іn E-commerce аnd M-commerce.

She is a very ambitious and passionate person. She loves exploring things from a different perspective. She іѕ а creative thinker and a self-motivated individual who works with full dedication and determination.

Despite not having been associated with аnу fashion design programs, she has accomplished herself in the field of fashion through her creativity and innovative collections. She has worked with Bollywood’s top fashion models and celebrities.

Each little detail in her designs matters a lot to her. She is known for making mesmerizing Indian Wear which bears her signature touches as well as the wearer’s personal preferences.

Pallavi Aggarwal has worked for a lot of celebrities. This includes Amrita Rao, Ashmit Patel, Nora Fatehi, Mahek Chahel, Saba Khan, Kriti Verma, Aarti Singh, Rakhi Sawant, Deepshikha Nagpal, Rahul Roy, MD, and Anita Hasanadani.

Pallavi Aggarwal, apart from being a successful couturier, also organises many fashion shows and competitions for her clients.

Pallavi’s success lies in her little effort to get to know the needs of the client. Every little detail is given importance and this makes people feel special and they prefer her collections.

The dedication, effort and time put into each design by Pallavi and her team completely justifies the name of the brand- Paramitas. Every piece of art is perfect, special and uniquely designed.