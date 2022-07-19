Nitin Arora photography reinvents wedding experiences with harmony & melody

Ace wedding photography duo – Nitin & Shanaya – from Nitin Arora Photography have reinvented personalized experiences for couples. Counted amongst the top wedding photographers in Delhi/NCR, the duo has outdone themselves by going beyond photography to help newly-wed couple, Yakshita and Chinmay. The couple and the photographers have composed an original song for the wedding film, Reh Ja Ni , a soulful romantic song with the help of acclaimed singers, Manav and Akanksha Bhandari.

Newlyweds, Yakshita and Chinmay, had worked with Nitin Arora Photography to shoot their pre-wedding shoot around the scenic mountains of Leh-Ladakh. Nitin and Shanaya came up with this one-of-its-kinds idea to compose an original wedding song and create a wedding video with the same. Chinmay was very excited and decided to do this to surprise his new bride with a romantic gesture. He planned and executed this surprise for Yakshita with the team Nitin Arora Photography.Yakshita was over the moon when she attended an exclusive screening of her own wedding video and was serenaded by the beautiful original music. It was a romantic surprise, a walk down memory lane, candid emotions and pure love and joy – all elevated and beautifully captured by the heartfelt song!

From destination weddings to themed pre-wedding photo shoots, from candid shots to intricate wedding films – Nitin Arora Photography has always gone above and beyond in helping couples get the best of experience.

Nitin is the official Canon Maestro, mentor for Godox India, and a YouTuber. His YouTube channel, Its Nitin Arora is a pool of helpful resources for new and existing wedding photographers. He’s also worked with some of the top brands in India, across industries, including the likes of Reliance India, Ritu Kumar, Lifestyle, Reebok, Sabyasachi and more.

Shanaya wears many hats! She is one of 2020’s Top 20 Women Photographers in India, a Canon EOS Influencer, Godox India Mentor, a Content Creator and a Biker. She has also won an award in Editorial Wedding Photography by Wedding Sutra and The Best Pre-Wedding Film in Spotlight by EEMA in 2021.

Together, they are the first ever photographers in India to start a Wedding Photography Podcast to help new, budding and aspiring photographers learn more about the skills, the business and the key elements that make wedding photography unique. Nitin Arora Photography is not just a service, but a brand. And now, they are once again challenging the norm and reinventing wedding films with a personalised song. It’s a one of its kind idea that is original, creative, romantic, novice, and one that can truly make a couple’s experience unforgettable!

Manav is Frontman & Producer @twinstringsofficial, and Akanksha is an acclaimed singer who has worked predominantly in Bollywood, in popular movies like Veerey Ki Wedding and Namastey England. Her song, Tere Liye, from the film Namastey England became very popular and was praised by some of the biggest names in the industry.

That’s the team that came together to reinvent personalised wedding films! An original song for a wedding film is unheard of, but Nitin Arora Photography has always been a pioneer and a visionary. This is a new chapter for the whole Indian wedding industry and Nitin Arora Photography is the flag bearer of this new wave. Nitin and Shanaya behind the lenses, the lovely newlyweds with their emotions, and soulful music and lyrics by Manav and Akanksha – team work truly makes the dream work!



