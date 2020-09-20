If it is about influencing the youth and becoming an example of the modern young entrepreneur, Naman Pachori tops the list.

Naman Pachori is the man and the mind who is creating a lot of buzz nowadays or should we say he is the young business personality who has already imprinted his name in the list of most celebrated entrepreneurs of India. If anything that is making the world go round with newer inventions and creativity, then youngsters are the ones who are taking the lead everywhere, in every business market.

The new ideas, strategies and concepts that these young minds bring about are something that is making all business industries more lucrative than ever. Pachori, the 24-year-old young talented mind hails from Udaipur, Rajasthan. The young entrepreneur of Rajasthan is the owner of his gigantic empire called “7 horses”, which includes many verticals under the same.

He owns an export business that is about marble articles and handicraft items, a 5-star resort in Jaipur and factories in Bhilwara, and Nagpur. He also has a garment business.

What’s even more amazing about this successful youngster is that with his growing presence in the world of entrepreneurship, he is making his presence felt across various social media platforms as well, is not just a multimillionaire businessman, but also a humanitarian and an influencer.

Nowadays almost every youngster wishes to become an influencer, not realizing the fact that it takes immense hard work and some noble work as well to reach out to people with quality content and that which also connects a chord with them.

Pachori does the same with his travel, luxury, religion and other influential posts that attract more people and draw them more towards the talented young man. This is also the reason why Pachori enjoys a massive following across all his social media accounts.

Apart from being an intelligent young mind and entrepreneur, Pachori has shown his business acumen and knowledge being an investor as well. This has led him to plan for expanding his empire by investing in his business. The already successful entrepreneur is leaving no stone unturned to broaden his garments business and also start an airline by the name 7 Horses. These are the plans that Pachori is determinedly working towards.

If one happens to check his Instagram account one would get a clear picture of how Pachori enjoys his luxurious life by travelling to different parts of the world and riding opulent cars like Jaguar and Audi.

Recently, he even bought a Range Rover and is looking forward to purchasing a private jet as well. Travelling feels like passion for him, where he loves to take on expeditions through his opulent cars, no matter the distance, Pachori loves to travel by road with his cars.

In fact, recently he confessed that he wanted to travel 7 countries with his car but due to COVID-19 had to postpone the plan. However, his plan to travel the world with his car is something he is still looking forward to after these trying times. His travel stories on Instagram and other social media sites will let people know how lavishly this business tycoon travels and stays at 5-star hotels.

The youngster is also not behind in doing charity work. He has been honoured for his contribution to society and the betterment of people. Naman Pachori proves that if one sets a firm sight on something with the aim to make it happen, one can definitely achieve all their goals in life.