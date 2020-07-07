Navghan Bharwad is a well-known personality from Gujarat who is widely known for his noble and philanthropic deeds towards the betterment of society. He is not only a well-known philanthropist but is also a known music producer who has worked with prominent talents from the Gujarati industry.

He is the owner of Gujarat’s Nagaldham Group which was founded 16 years ago with an intention to carry forward the humanitarian services started by Navghan Bharwad’s father.

Touted as the man with a golden heart by the Bharwad community from Gujarat, Navghan has been selflessly working from the past 16 years in making the society a better place to live. His purpose is to see people around him happy.

Till date, Navghan has generously conducted a lot of humanitarian services. For the last 8 years, Navghan Bharwad is providing basic stationery to an orphanage named Thakkar Bapa in Gujarat. He also religiously donates sarees and 10 kg of wheat to widows in Gujarat every year. During summers, Navghan Bharwad provides water and buttermilk to policemen in Gujarat who are beating the heat and working rigorously for the country.

This entrepreneur and philanthropist has conducted more than 1000 blood donation camps in Gujarat. Not just that, people who walk their way to Ambaji Temple are provided with all kinds of assistance by Navghan and the team.

Celebrities from Gujarat too have joined hands with Navghan Bharwad multiple times to participate in his philanthropic work. Stars like Manu Rabari, Jignesh Barot, Kinjal Dave, Rajdeep Barot, Rakesh Barot, Kaushik Bharwad to name a few have been grateful to the philanthropist for doing such work for the betterment of the society.

Recently, Navghan came forward to help the poor families who are struggling for daily food during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He hired around 25-30 auto-rickshaws and sent them to different areas with food and basic necessities for the needy families. Navghan Bharwad has also been providing lunch and dinner and also donated 1000 grain bags to them. Not only food but Navghan Bharwad also contributed Rs 2.5 lakhs to PM CARES FUND to fight the deadly virus.