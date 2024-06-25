Mrs. India International Queen 2024 celebrates the strength and beauty of married women

On June 8, Radha Rai from Varanasi was crowned Mrs. India International Queen 2024, with Mahak Dhingra from Delhi and Lavanya Kannepalli from Bangalore as the first and second runners-up respectively.

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry crowned the winners in a ceremony that emphasized not just beauty but the powerful personalities of the participants. This international event is the brainchild of Ankita Saroha, Mrs. India 2017 winner and Mrs. International 2018 third runner-up.

Saroha expressed her admiration for the participants, who hailed from seven different countries, totaling 43 contestants. She praised the motto of the event: “Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You”, and highlighted how the pageant has become a platform for women to influence and shape the world positively.

Among the winners were Shruti Dubey from the US and Nupur Sood from New Delhi. Both credited the intensive training and mentorship they received for their success.

The panel of judges included Ankita Saroha, Mahima Chaudhry, Dr. Jyotsana Chadha (MIIQ 2021 winner), Sharmistha Das Dey (Classic MIIQ 2021 winner), Sonali Sherry (celebrity makeup artist), Pallavi Zadkar Tandon (MIIQ 2022 winner), and Parul Sharma (Classic MIIQ 2022 winner).

The winner received a prize of Rs 1 lakh. The first runner-up and second runner-up took home Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. Shruti Dubey from the USA won the title of Classic Mrs. India International Queen 2024, also receiving Rs 1 lakh.

Dr. Neelam Singh from the UK was the first runner-up in this category, winning Rs 50,000, and Mrs. Nupur Sood from New Delhi was the second runner-up, awarded Rs 25,000.

Several subtitles included Mrs. India Fascinating (Dr. Nisha Maddheshiya), Mrs. India Generous (Mrs. Madhumita Ray), Mrs. India Amicable (Mrs. Dipika Singh), and many more.

The Mrs. India International Queen 2024 event was a powerful celebration of the multifaceted nature of married women, offering them a platform to shine and inspire others.