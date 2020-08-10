Jitendra Khimlani, famously known as Jitu Bhaiya, is the man behind the motivational series named ‘Colors of Life’. He says that his ultimate goal in life is to make a positive contribution to the lives of people.

When the whole world was immersed in the fear and anxiety due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Jitendra Khimlani, a Life Transformation Coach and Motivational Speaker, came up with a wonderful initiative to spread smile and provide the much-needed motivation to people through an online series on Instagram named ‘Colors of Life’.

A couple of months back when the whole country was in lockdown and everyone feared for their lives, getting into stress and anxiety while being home, Jitu Bhaiya thought of making an effort to uplift the human spirit via online platforms. He invited personalities from different fields of life to share their success stories and life journeys with the audience in a one-hour online talk.

Till now many famous personalities have been part of this beautiful initiative. The list includes famous Stand-up Comedian Smit Pandya, the ‘Laadki’ fame Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gujarati Actress Dipna Patel, Gujarati Actor Mitra Gadhvi, Dance India Dance fame Kamlesh Patel, the multi-talented Ojas Rawal, RJ Kshitij, Comedian Manan Desai, Singer & Musician Mehul Pandit, senior Art of Living faculty Tanuja Limaye, Entrepreneurs Sundar & Deepti Sharma, Author Vishal Pandya and Fitness Expert Urvi Parwani amongst others.

All of them have provided immense motivation to people by sharing their thoughts on the Covid situation. Key learnings from the series include how to utilize one’s time to the best of their abilities and how one can go through the struggling times with peace and positivity.

When asked about his motivation behind such noble cause, Jitendra says, “Art of Living founder Gurudev is the one and only motivation in my life. He is the one I look up to. The way he walks the talk is what I wish to imbibe as a quality in myself. My ultimate goal in life is to make a positive contribution to people’s lives, just like my Master.”

Jitu Bhaiya’s efforts have been remarkably appreciated by people who have benefited from the session as it helped them make important decisions and find direction in their life.

People look forward to more episodes of ‘Colors of Life’ as it leaves them uplifted and motivated. It helps to convert people’s insecurity related to future into positivity and hope.