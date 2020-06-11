The latest trend is Social Media and like every other vogue, only a few people with a vision got to make their mark on the spot. One such example is Mohit Gupta, (CEO and Founder of CS MARKETING) from Narwar Madhya Pradesh.

Mohit, a young and leading digital entrepreneur is serving his best to others. Making such progressive strides in the world of social media marketing is not an easy task but he worked tirelessly to establish his reputation in social media marketing.

Born in the digital age, Mohit was always interested in what was happening on social media to learn something new. He continued to study the trends and evolution of digital market right since his student days.

He started an Instagram page in 2016 and entered Instagram Business. After that, he also did several businesses on Instagram and other social media platforms. Later on, in college days, pursuing BBA, he started his Online Social Media Company Named CS Marketing in 2020.

CS Marketing provides marketing services to Brands/Social Media Artists, etc. Mohit has run many campaigns for major brands like Myntra, WoW, Beardo, Mivi, Happn and also for OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Alt Balaji.

According to Mohit Gupta, “Don’t give up on your goals by being afraid of condemnation because people change their opinion as soon as you start achieving your goals.”