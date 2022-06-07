Meet Pragati Tiwari, an artist gaining massive fame in the music industry

Rising new sensation Pragati Tiwari is an independent singer and also dear to many followers on Instagram. She is a great singer and has many YouTube videos featuring her.

If there is any way to describe Pragati Tiwari, it’s ‘diva’. Fondly known as the YouTube sensation, she is the young sensation with an energetic vibe, a classy appearance and with a melodious voice that touches one’s heart. She started her journey as an actress and after gaining early interest from the YouTube videos she chose the independent path for her imminent songs that are already gaining enormous views on YouTube.

Pragati’s music videos are an audio-visual treat for the Haryanvi and Punjabi fans. With her approach of touching millions of hearts, she sings romantic songs. She with her YouTube channel also has a fandom for the amusing videos that she started making with her Brother Mridul Tiwari, one of the top YouTubers in India. We all know the importance of social media and how it helps people to follow the one they like. Pragati has currently over 1.6 million followers. Talking about the followers she quoted,” I love that I am able to express my feeling through music and people are loving it. It really supports all my fans and I am looking forward to posting some amazing reels and posts over Instagram to gain more reach. I am also working on some of the new songs that will be released soon. I thank all my fans for the support and confidence.”

Besides dabbling in singing, Pragati is also a great actor and has YouTube videos with an amazing count of views and also keeps herself busy with social media. With a huge number of followers, she has established a growing number of supporters. While conversing she added, “Social media is a way to meet a lot of new people, that help you to learn the ways to gain confidence. This helped me to understand; what I love and what I am not. When I started the journey, I just had a passion for singing but was into acting in comedy videos, and I didn’t know how far I could take that! But then along the way, I get to know more about myself and figured out how I can reach my fans and intrigue them with my music videos.”

Although it was a fun and rewarding experience for her, still she prefers the comfort of her music by miles. According to her, she is a musician first then an artist. Her artistry expresses the youth’s life and take inspiration from the events in her life that led to where she is today. Her Music has touched everyone’s heart with her impressive production, heartfelt lyrics, and obsessive melodies. Her fan keeps an eye out for her latest music launch over many different music channels such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and many more.

Pragati’s ultimate dream is to be able to sing and also travel the world. She is working since 18, and wants to experience all that the world can offer. She will be soon bringing out more music videos to provide the best content to view for her fans.