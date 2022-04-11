Meet Kamini Kusum, author of ‘Difficult Girls’

Kamini Kusum, one of the upcoming authors in the country has been creating ripples with her romance thrillers. Her three best-selling novels have been loved by lakhs of readers across the country.



Currently a resident of Delhi, Kamini was born and brought up in Bihar. Now an author for Srishti Publishers, she used to work with corporate before making the jump into the field of, writing. “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always been a voracious reader of anything and everything that came my way. I also had a flair for writing. The voracious reader in me always craved to pen down my own thoughts. But the idea to start writing for a wider reader base came when I was working incorporate. I got an opportunity to write short inspiring stories for my organization’s intranet portal. The stories were appreciated a lot and from there I realized that I could write a book and become a published author.”, says Kamini



She initially started out by being an office employee by day and a writer by night, while juggling her home and professional life. She has been a part of many MNCs, like TCS and HCL. Regardless of her job, her passion for writing gave her the drive to become a full-time author. She adds, “I kept framing and researching plots on my way to the office in my cab. I used to write at night after I was back from the office and free from my duties at home. I used the weekends as well”



Kamini published her first book, ‘A New Dawn’, in 2018 and went on to publish two more books the next year, ‘Honey and the Moon’ and ‘Gunpoint Groom’. With the sales of hard copies taking a hit with the lockdown, Kamini swiftly decided to move into the digital space by launching an E-series in order to reach a wider set of audience. Beginning with romance novels she decided as time went by, to add the elements of ‘suspense’ and ‘erotica’. She found success with both her series ‘Difficult Girls’ & ‘Rich Housewives’ becoming best-sellers. “Over the year of 2020, especially in the midst of the pandemic and lockdown, I was looking to create new content and stories that would excite readers. My new E-book series are primarily short, crisp stories that include elements of erotica, suspense, and thrill that is sure to have readers on the edge of their seats”, she mentioned.



Over the course of her career, she has written four books and thirty short digital books in 3 different series. “’Difficult Girls’, is my favourite book so far. It is a collection of intense love stories with strong lead female characters. These are stories where women take charge, and are full surprising elements. It is a collection of exciting love stories where women demand authority. Whether it is business, home or relationships, they are tough women whose charm, passion and grit will mesmerize you! They are ravishing. And, no one can mess with them. They are, indeed, difficult girls!”, quips Kamini.



While all her previous books were novels, ‘Difficult Girls’ stands apart as a collection of intense love stories with strong female characters who are unapologetic and bring unexpected twists and turns to the stories.

When asked about what readers can expect from her new release, she responds, “It’s a blend of different genres put together as one. It has all the elements required to keep the reader on the edge till the last page. Also, people who love female centric fiction would absolutely enjoy the book”



Kamini is working on more books in her ‘Love and Duty’ series. With six books already written, more are in the pipeline. She has considered to continue to write in the genres on ‘Intense Romance’ with ‘Suspense’ for her future books as well.



For all budding authors and writers, she advises that “Writing as a career needs lot of patience. Nothing happens overnight. Patience, passion and perseverance can certainly help.”

