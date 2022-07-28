‘Manifest Your Quest’ Launched at Title Waves; Mumbai

The official book launch of “the Manifest Your Quest – The Power of You” at Bandra’s ‘Title Waves’, Mumbai’s celebrated boutique bookstore that promotes authors and book launches, witnessed its author, Rashi Roop Laxami, dishing out in unique precision, techniques of what the book introduces to its readers- manifestation! That is a nomenclature that only a minuscule percentage of the world of ardent readers might even connect with, much less be aware of. Filled to the brim with conviction, she claimed that this book, if followed diligently, would involuntarily usher its reader into an altered state of transformation, raising their lives from ordinary to extraordinary, from impossibilities to possibilities, from mere dreaming to materialization, so on and so forth.

This unique book has been read by those adorning unique positions in life. Among those are the CEO of Mirrae Asset Global Investment, Swarup Mohanty, who believes that this is a life-changing book; IPS Vikas Vaibhav who has said that every page of the book is surprisingly confident instilling and immensely inspiring.

As the book unfolds its pages, whatever stays asleep in the psyche, begins to unfold. That very unfoldment is involuntary, automatic and something that might seem to be God-sent. The potentials are hidden within and hitherto invisibly strange to the conscious mind, begin to get triggered. The book is couched in words that tend to materialize as if the reader is reading one’s potentials lying in the form of un-manifest energy, ready to express itself to drive the reader into the action, yielding the realization that daydreaming produces fiction but once a dream turns an into vision, energy gets loaded therein. What follows thereafter would seem to be some miracle to an onlooker, but the experience would hardly get to know why what is so easily achieved is at all called miracle. The magic which miracles hide to an ordinary onlooker gets so intelligibly revealed to the one who is deeply into it, learning for sure that miracles are nothing beyond what one has so far missed out, to trigger and to manifest. It is that very energy one would come to directly perceive, once one goes through the lucid narrations of indisputable evidentiary value.

This book reflects the author’s heart and soul put in every sentence knitted so diligently, adding nuggets of gold in each paragraph one comes across while reading. It’s like a bagful of golden experiences shared by the author selflessly for the benefit of the reader. This book is not just a reference guide for the tools and techniques to rewire your brain, but it’s like a manual to look back upon, again and again, when you lose your way.

Manifest your Quest is very powerful and ready to unleash your true potential.





