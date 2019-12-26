Renowned makeup artist Tarun Kapoor was awarded at Atal Ratna Samman Samaroh which was held on 25 December 2019.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Tarun Kapoor started his career in the early 90s. This is not the first time that Tarun Kapoor has received praise for his contribution to arts. Previously, he has received IFLC Award, IEA International Excellence Award, Ravishing Design Award, and many more.

Atal Ratna Samman Samaroh is an annual award ceremony organized in the memory of former Prime Minister of India late Atal Bihari Vajpayee where selected candidates are awarded for excellence in their respective fields and their productive contribution to society. The ceremony was organized at Mavalkar Sabhagar (Constitution Club), New Delhi.

The annual award is considered to be of huge significance as it’s attended by many influential social workers and serving politicians of India. The Atal Ratna Samman Samaroh 2019 was commenced by Minister of Human Resource Development India Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank and the main speaker of the program was Akhil Bhartiya Sah Sampark Pramukh and former general secretary of the BJP, Ramlal Ji.

The attendees benefited from the kind words of Param Pujya Swami Chidanand Muni (Parmarth Niketan). The award ceremony was also graced by the presence of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala.

This time the chairperson of Atal Ratna Samman Samaroh was Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari. Apart from the aforementioned people, the Atal Ratna Samman Samaroh 2019 was attended by renowned scientists, noted business and media personalities, renowned artists, doctors, civil servants, noted educationists, legal experts, and noted social workers.

For Tarun Kapoor, Atal Ratna Samman Samaroh is of huge significance as it was not only attended by eminent personalities but was also a way to spread positivity in society by rewarding those people who have made society a better place by spending their life working towards building the nation and serving the society.

Talented and recognized artist Tarun Kapoor added another feather to his cap. Apart from being an artist, Tarun Kapoor is also a teacher and helps students by improving their skills.