Makeup Artist, Parveen says, “Makeup is an expression of who you are inside.”

‘Makeup by Parveen’, Praveen is an Indian bridal makeup and hair artist. He is Chandigarh’s top Makeup hair and makeup artist. He has 20 years’ experience as a makeup artist. He is one of the looked-for cosmetics specialists and ladies depend on him. He has been in the realm of cosmetics for quite a while and has done many big names’ makeup like Rakhi Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi, Tabu, Pooja Batra, Jaya Bacchan, Hardy Sandhu, Gurdas Maan, Neha Dhupia, Monika Chatterji, Sushmita sen, Malaika Arora, Arbaz Khan, Arjun Rampal numerous VIPs.

Makeup By Parveen has a wonderful message for all the women out there. Parveen said, “One suggestion I’d like to throw out to every woman out there is that makeup is a weapon, not a mask so don’t be afraid to wear it. don’t keep trying to look fair or layer your face. Use makeup as a tool to lift your face and not cover it with a mask.”

He added, “A good makeup artist would never like to hide the beauty that already exists. Look natural, look confident and add a smile (some attitude is good for pictures) But a good heartfelt smile can be your biggest beauty trick! Makeup By Parveen said that it has been a joyful ride and an amazing experience making pretty faces prettier and being worthy of making some beautiful transformations. Stay Beautiful.”

