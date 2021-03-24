Charisma, genius, brilliance….such terms are not normally associated with the realty domain and its industry captains. Yet, every sector needs its own Albert Einstein who can innovate brilliantly, Elon Musk who can reimagine the future, Richard Branson who can challenge the conventional, and Bill Gates who can create wealth for all.

Lion Dr Kiron, the charismatic CEO of the Suchirindia conglomerate is one such leader who inspires sheer awe. He is also the Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in Telangana and AP. The man is a futuristic thinker, a seasoned statesman, a renowned philanthropist, a prolific author, and a peerless adventurer, all rolled into one. Dr Kiron is much like the Swiss maestro Roger Federer on a Tennis court – gifted, innovative, graceful, swift, and sometimes audaciously ambitious!

Shaping Suchirindia into an Iconic Realty Brand

Dr Kiron founded Suchirindia way back in 2005 and the rest is history! As an industry captain, Dr Kiron believes in exclusively shaping ventures which are transformative and futuristic. Technology is a pet subject of Dr Kiron and he is the pioneer who embraced next-gen technologies via superior reality projects. “Pre-integrating technology into residential and commercial projects is a priority area for me personally,” avers Dr Kiron. Powered by his vision, the fast-growing conglomerate is now on the cusp of entering into strategic alliances with various state and national governments as a subject matter expert on realty and allied areas.

Aggressive Pursuit of Creating Landmark Projects

Led by the futuristic thinking of Dr Kiron, Suchirindia is now associated with high-end, landscape redefining ventures. Elaborating about the same, he opines, “My personal goal is to enable people to connect with nature and lead a stress-free, eco-friendly lifestyle. I believe in ingenious realty solutions that are world-class, eco-friendly, strategically located, and highly affordable. As a connoisseur of fine living, I bet big on work and living spaces where I can relax, work, have fun, and experience the high life amidst pollution-free ambience and top-end facilities.”

The group is leveraging technology to shape better projects in its mission to unveil a whole new reality landscape. In fact, every Suchirindia project includes tech-powered amenities as a major feature. Keeping in tune with the same, Suchirindia has visualized two mega ventures – The Tales of Greek, luxury suites & studio apartments, and Giza Polis, premium villa plots.

Tales of Greek is an up-market Greece-inspired venture reflecting Dr Kiron’s personal affinity to the European charm. The proposed HMDA project is centrally located in Satamrai, Hyderabad, and offers absolutely classy and tastefully designed luxury suites and studio apartments at highly affordable prices.

Giza Polis is a luxury villa plot venture inspired by ancient Egypt. Spread across a massive 11 acres of lush greenery, the premium venture is strategically located next to the Shamshabad International Airport in Kothur.

The Man Behind the Unprecedented Success Saga

Dr Kiron is not just a super successful business leader. He is also an innovator who has commissioned an incubation facility that grooms future entrepreneurs who look up to him. It’s his own way of creating all-around wealth. He is also a prolific author with a host of bestsellers to his credit. It’s a well-documented fact that Dr Kiron is an avid traveller and adventurer. He has explored more than 150 countries and places including the Arctic, Antarctica, and the seven old and new wonders of the world. He loves adventure activities like skydiving and scuba diving. The role model also takes time out for horse riding, Tennis, Golf, and Polo. And yes, he’s renowned for his unique taste in haute couture and fine living. What’s more, he pioneered his own lifestyle statement, the K style. Well, all you aficionados of good living, take a bow!