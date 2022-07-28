Kashish Kumar Well known for his Live Singing Winning Hearts Pan India as a live performer

I cannot imagine a life without music, stage, lights, sound & camera says Kashish Kumar a popular goa based Singer and Live Performer.

The encouragement from the listeners and viewers on my social media and live shows has helped me to stay confident and think about being more creative to impress and entertain them. “Nearly everyone enjoys music, whether by listening to it, singing, or playing an instrument. But despite of this universal interest, only a few of them take up the challenge to pursue a career in it.

I’m enjoying taking up this challenge.

Performing in Ram Leela Maidan for Anna Hazare’s Andolan at New Delhi in 2012 to Weddings & Corporate Events pan india and occupying a little space in people’s heart with my performance and Voice was always challenging, but an achievable goal for me because I am Born To Sing & Rule the Hearts with my Voice says Goa Based Singer and Live Performer Kashish Kumar.

When Kashish Kumar moved to Goa, to pursue a professional career in the music industry, he faced so many challenges and hardships in the initial stage of his singing career but didn’t knew he would receive so much love over his live performance & songs one day. To earn his living he also worked in a accounts department in a casino in Goa but now the singer & live performer, who has singles like ‘Kyun ni pata’, ‘Main teri’, ‘Hum Hindustani’ to his credit, has been enjoying taking up new challenges while creating his mark in the events and music industry.

Kashish Kumar is a very popular name in Indian Event & Music Industry.

With one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, Singer, songwriter and live performer Kashish Kumar has entertained fans across the globe with his electrifying live performances.

The Singer has taken the internet by storm by writing & composing the Famous Track Hum Hindustani with some of Bollywood’s iconic celebrities including Legends Lata mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachan.

Kashish Kumar and his Bollywood Band based in Goa is considered one of the best live Bollywood band which is very popular and top choice of event management companies across india.

Whether it’s a wedding or a Corporate Event Kashish Kumar is pro in rocking it.





