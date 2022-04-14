Joban Randhawa: Saving Humanity in Tough Times

There are many people in this world who are going through a lot in their lives and it won’t be wrong to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has made things tougher for them to survive. India is a developing nation and is facing a number of problems such as poverty, unemployment, hunger, etc, but there are some good Samaritans who are trying their best to reduce the sufferings of others by lending supporting hands to those who are in dire need of help.

The best part is that a good number of young Indians are also not so much obsessed with themselves and they are taking out time to indulge in those activities which have a significant impact on the lives of others.

Joban Randhawa is also one of those Indians as he has been very active in helping the poor and needy from a very young age and his passion to change the lives of others made him associate with an NGO Sikh Aid which has been founded on the Sikh principles of “NaamJapo, KiratKaro, VandhChakho”. Sikh Aid’s operations are not just limited to India but it is helping people of other countries too as Joban Randhawa who served the organization as a management trustee earlier is now the Australia Administrator of Sikh Aid.

Sikh Aid and its volunteers are trying their level best to fulfill basic necessities of the downtrodden by providing free food (langar), education free of cost, medical supplies, etc. We all may have been locked inside our houses during the COVID-19 lockdown but Joban Randhawa was out of his house with his team, distributing masks, sanitizers, medicines, ration kits, and other necessary stuff to those who lost their livelihood in the pandemic.

During the second wave of COVID-19, Joban Randhawa increased his reach and gave extra attention to senior citizens of the society. He ensured that all necessary supplies reached them so that they did not have to come out of their houses and they remained safe.

Joban’s hunger for doing well for society made him very famous among the youngsters and his advice for the young blood of the country is to keep humanity above everything else. Earlier in an interview, he also made it clear that the humanitarian work carried out by the volunteers of Sikh Aid is not limited to a particular community and they help each and every person irrespective of their caste, color, religion, etc.

Moreover, Joban Randhawa played an important role in relief work that was done in Australia after the Cyclone as Sikh Aid worked in close collaboration with other organizations and provided the non-perishable vital items such as food, and medical supplies, water, etc.

Social media has also become an important medium to share the good work that is done by Sikh Aid and Joban understands this pretty well because of which he ensures that all the information regarding the noble work that is being done or undertaken reaches their followers because it will motivate and inspire them to become a part of the mission.

We are quite sure that Joban Randhawa will enhance the image of the Indians in the foreign land by making people happy and helping them get rid of their problems.