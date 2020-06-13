Agree or not, people pay extra attention when it comes to skincare, haircare and outer beauty. Everyone wants to look their best by using premium skin care products. While there are several skin care products available in the market, one brand which has slowly picked up is ‘Jiore’. It is a skincare and haircare brand founded by Jhansi Rani Vedachalam.

Despite having all the luxuries with a secured job in Microsoft and IBRD, she realized the need for starting her own brand. After her work at Microsoft, Jhansi learnt cosmetology from Atlanta, USA and embarked on her journey with the cosmetic brand.

The decision of leaving the job and starting a brand of her own did not go down well with her parents. However, she continued following her passion and worked hard towards it. Her journey began when she formulated the first few soaps using natural ingredients like chrysanthemum and lemongrass oil to treat her own hormonal acne.

After the guaranteed results of the product, she developed the glass skin combo from Jiore which helps in achieving poreless and scarless skin. Using her own products for half-a-year, Vedachalam got a flawless skin which motivated her to create skincare products under the brand.

With all-natural and chemical-free products used, the brand went to launch several skincare products with lasting results. The woman with a spirit of never giving up has taken over several brands in the market.

“I formulated all the products keeping in mind that the consumers in India are now prioritizing meaning over materialism in their shopping, demanding brands with a point of view and more authenticity”, said the entrepreneur.

She further added, “As a skincare brand, Jiore aims to boost their self-esteem and encourages the youth to focus on a healthy skin care routine instead of using makeup or steroids regularly because healthy is the new beautiful.”

Currently, Jiore has revolutionalized the cosmetic market and has played a pivotal role in promoting women empowerment. Breaking gender stereotypes, Jiore has 80% of women employees who are homemakers. The entrepreneur has given all the women flexible working hours as she believes they contribute maximum to education, health and wellness.

Besides this, the brand also helps women in establishing their own businesses and startups thus promoting their personal growth. As of now, the brand has built a strong presence with its positive word of mouth. In the next 2 years, it aims to launch 100 outlets all over India.

