Many investors in the overseas and the companies over there find India as the right place to make investments. Many multinational companies from different parts of the world have made their investments in Indian companies and have encouraged good ties between the two countries.

The investment not only promotes higher profits but has also seen the rise of many startups becoming success stories in India. The latest buzz is that Hafeez Kudroli’s company Kudroli World has got a Japanese giant as its investor and the sources suggest that the foreign company will have a stake of 30% with making an investment of USD 43 million in Kudroli World.

That’s a huge amount and the deal is almost in its final stage now. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Kudroli World offers services in almost every category. To name a few, the company offers services in sectors like real estate, apparel, hospitality, food, spa and salon, education, broadcast media, sports, Information Technology and fundraising.

The two companies are making the best negotiations and if the deal gets cracked from both ends, the two companies might make it official in May 2020. It is still not revealed which foreign company will have its stakes in Kudroli World which already has 13 subsidiaries under it.

Kudroli World is rightly a business hub and is making the right noise in the market. Moreover, the spokesperson of the foreign company refused to give any further information about the Japanese company collaborating with Kudroli World.

If the deal works for both the companies, it will open doors for many Indian startups who might get investors from other foreign companies.