As a healthcare professional, establishing your own practice is indeed an achievement but there’s a lot that goes into making a successful practice. You need to walk the path carefully and understand that just being an expert is not enough to create a successful healthcare practice. In today’s cutthroat competitive world health professionals & practice owners must amalgamate their expertise with their business sense, failing which they won’t be able to create a profitable practice. So, what should be your first step towards achieving your goals?

Preparing a robust practice growth plan that will serve as a roadmap to your goals is crucial if you want your business to survive & thrive. There is more than just jotting down notes in your practice growth plan as it’s a roadmap of the goals that you desire to reach and the strategies you’ll need to transform your idea into a reality. The importance of the document is that it will guard your business against unexpected setbacks and challenges that might come in the way of an unpredictable practice. According to James Neilson-Watt in order to have a long term successful practice growth planning should be implemented as a part of an ongoing business system.

James Neilson-Watt wrote the book “Healthcare Business Secrets”. The purpose behind this book is to create clarity and confidence that you can have the growth you want without all the complexity. He is going to show you what to do, how to do it, and give you a model that you can implement on, without having to buy courses or invest in ‘coaching’ that leaves you more confused.

The book is the summary of everything that he had learned through his journey in growing his practice successfully as well as helping practices all over the world to do the same. He is now coaching and trains healthcare practice owners around the world. At present, they have 15-20 different healthcare industries that they work with, with hundreds of clients in total, all of them are service-based from; chiropractors, acupuncturists, functional medicine clinics, dentists, massage & bodyworkers, optometrists, you name it, they are probably in the program.

As per James, “You won’t just be building a business for business sake but allowing yourself to leverage your practice in a way that serves the lifestyle you want. If you want to generate a lot of money, you’re going to be able to do that. If you want to scale your practice, you’re going to be able to do that. If you want to leave an impact on a lot of people, you’re going to be able to do that. Because if you follow along and learn what I’m going to teach, I’ll show you how you can replicate my success and the success of my client simply and effectively”.

It’s not some fancy Facebook Ad strategy, some LinkedIn tactic, some magic pill. This is about using solid principles of attracting and converting and retaining ideal patients and scaling the business model to create more money, meaning, and freedom.