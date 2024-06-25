Jaipur Polo Team, Led by HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh, Set for 150 Matches This Year

HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur is leading a revival of the sport of polo in India. Singh is revitalizing the Jaipur Polo Team by blending tradition with modernity. Under his leadership, the team is reaching new heights, both on the national and international stage.

Polo, a sport steeped in aristocratic tradition, has long been associated with royal patronage and opulent social scenes. Spectators not only enjoy the excitement of the game but also indulge in the sophisticated social atmosphere that accompanies it. The Rajasthan Polo Club has hosted numerous international teams from countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, UAE, USA, Australia, Argentina, Pakistan, Palm Beach, UK, and Brazil.

The Jaipur Polo Team’s legacy dates back to 1933 when they first made a mark in open tournaments. Today, this legacy is being rejuvenated by Padmanabh Singh’s efforts. As a global ambassador for Indian polo, he has fostered a new generation of polo enthusiasts through grassroots initiatives.

Advertisement

Singh, affectionately known as ‘Pacho’, has implemented strategic changes that have transformed the Jaipur team. His approach includes rigorous training programs, international exposure, and state-of-the-art facilities. Collaborations with renowned coaches and international players have provided fresh perspectives and innovative techniques. Moreover, partnerships with corporates, celebrities, and international businesses have created a supportive ecosystem for talent development.

Looking ahead, the Jaipur team, under Singh’s captaincy, is set to compete in over 40 national and international tournaments in the 2024-25 season. These events, sanctioned by the Indian Polo Association, will take place in cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Baroda, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

High-end brands like Royal Salute, Jaguar, Cartier, Rolls Royce, Bvlgari, Jaeger LeCoultre, and Volvo are regular sponsors of polo tournaments. Singh himself is linked with luxury brands such as Dior and Audi and has appeared on the covers of magazines like GQ, Vogue, and Architectural Digest.