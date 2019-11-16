Jae Singh is on cloud nine and is really happy after the release of his Bollywood debut film ‘Bagpat Ka Dulha’. The trailer of the film was unveiled last month which left everyone impressed. Having all the ingredients like romance, comedy, drama, and entertainment, the film is getting a good response from the audience. With many films releasing every Friday, his film saw limited release which hit the theatres along with Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet starrer ‘Marjaavaan’.

It is believed that ‘Bagpat Ka Dulha’ has created a rage in Meerut. Sharing his joy on his film getting such a terrific response in Meerut, Jae said, “I am grateful that the people have shown so much love to the film. As an artist, every person wants to entertain the audience and nothing is more satisfying than the hard work being paid off. It is such a surreal experience to see my debut film being appreciated by one and all there.”

The actor is a businessman and owns a fitness studio named ‘Fitness Factory’ in Surat.

Besides Jae Singh, the Karan Kashyap directorial also stars Ruchi Singh, Ameeta Nangia, Lalit Parimoo, Punit Vasishtha, Raza Murad, and Ravi Jhankal.