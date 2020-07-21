Rohit Tayade is a young social media influencer, entrepreneur and a YouTuber who is known to manage things together with great poise and balance. He holds expertise in his subjects of interest and shares the same on social media as he counts these platforms to be effective and competitive. He is known for his far-sightedness which made him enter the social media world to showcase his ideas and turn into an entrepreneur.

While he was on his path to becoming a businessman, he also started his YouTube channel and shared a number of things as a blogger. He helped people on issues like the stock market and soon started getting a good response for his expertise and valuable inputs on investing in the stock market. He knew the art to operate and function which he learnt from his uncle and father who have been investing in this field since long. He then decided to use it to his benefit for leveraging a digital platform like YouTube.

Besides, he also likes to share his videos and blogs on gaming and Bollywood which according to him remain the most consumed issues in the country. He has his digital page called Realownmedia. He keeps on updating content on the same and leverages the best from his growing fanbase and subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is also investing his time to become an author as he would be writing stuff on social media as a social media influencer. He is the founder of YouTube Channel called Rohit Tayade.