Being a business visionary in itself is trying, and watching out for a social explanation through it is definitely going to make the journey progressively problematic. As a social businessman in India, you are resolved to create business for a social explanation. Their work is to execute an insignificant exertion business answer for socio-causes while dealing with the absence of benefits, work, resources and some more.

Crop stubble burning is causing smog for quite some time now. Consistently, the ministry of agriculture releases resources for the organizations of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to manage the crop stubble. Looking into these conditions, Himansh Verma, along with his research team is coming up with the solutions that will help curb this problem of stubble burning. With the introduction of machinery, this will help in the reduction of pollution and at the same time help in the production of LPG, CNG, paper, and other Bi-Products also, say the sources.

Moving ahead, Navrattan Group with its venture Navrattan Green Cement Industries Private Limited is soon going to hit the markets with Green Cement. This green Product will change the way construction is taking place. Green Crete is an innovation that is an efficient alternative to OPC. Green Crete overcomes the limitations of Portland cement. The Crete uses waste materials like fly ash and slag, which form 90% Crete and the remaining is the company’s innovative formula. The Crete is fireproof, waterproof, and acid-resistant has a low coefficient of expansion and is stronger and durable than OPC.

Himansh Verma added, “Today our flora and fauna is facing so many issues due to the reckless use of our resources. There is a need for bringing green innovations to our planet and Navrattan Group is bringing all possible green innovations to India so as to make it a better place to live.”