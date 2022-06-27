‘Growth Ka Booster Dose Har Roz’: Paras Ghee aims for a wider reach with its innovative brand positioning

Paras Ghee has revealed a new awareness building and brand positioning campaign on the health benefits of consuming ghee in the right amount as part of the everyday diet for people of all age groups, especially children. Paras Ghee is a well-known household dairy products brand for the last SIX decades. VRS Foods Ltd, the owner of the Paras Ghee brand, has the experience of delivering goodness and nourishments of traditional dairy products through their top-quality production facilities and distribution networks. Paras Ghee is made from the finest milk collected directly from more than 5600 villages and processed hygienically in 5 Automated plants in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Why make ghee a part of the diet?

The impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic made it clear that dependency on modern medicines cannot be an answer to our health problems; instead, we need a holistic approach to strengthen our bodies from the inside by managing our health and hygiene. Fortunately, our forefathers and rishis who practised Ayurveda explained the secrets of building health. Ayurveda has extensively recommended and advised how, when and what to eat. As per the herbal medicinal knowledge mentioned in Ayurveda, the right amount of pure desi ghee is perfectly suitable for the body, bone joints and brain development, especially for a child’s growth. Western health science researchers recognise ghee as a superfood as it contains CLA, Butyric Acid, Antioxidants and vitamins A, D, E, and K. Paras ghee packs all the nutrient values and healthy fats of traditional ghee, as mentioned in Ayurvedic scriptures.

“People are getting more and more informed about the holistic benefits of ghee, thanks to the internet. Since the COVID lockdown, people have become more health-conscious, and ghee has gained traction as a healthier alternative to cooking in refined and Hydrogenated oil. Ghee is good for your family’s health and your child’s growth. Our Paras Ghee offers all the goodness of pure and traditional Indian ghee with the central promise of “Aap Ke Baccho ke Growth ka Booster Dose, Har Roz. (boost your child’s health, consume ghee every day in the right amount).” – Rajendra Singh, Managing Director, VRS Foods Ltd., said.

How will the new brand positioning help Paras Ghee?

The word ‘booster’ in the new brand positioning statement resonates strongly with health and hygiene-conscious consumers in the context of the Covid 19 global pandemic and the renewed public attention toward the importance of building immunity against common diseases. The new brand campaign focuses all the benefits of the best quality desi ghee around a mother’s most important dream–the growth and development of her child and her family’s health.

‘While ghee, in general, is a rich source of vitamins and healthy fats, no brand so far took cognisance of this. Paras Ghee took the opportunity of occupying this space, smartly focussing on this as support for their new brand positioning” – Sandeep Singla, Head of Marketing, VRS Foods Ltd., said.

About VRS Foods Ltd.

PARAS’ history goes back to 1960 when the Organisation started its operations with just 60 litres of milk every day. The only strength that worked right from day one for the Organisation is the quality, which remains the primary driving force behind its success today. Ch. Ved Ram, the founder and promoter of VRS Foods (the Company), is one of the connoisseurs in the dairy farm industry. Ved Ram & Sons started as a partnership company in April 1986. The first unit was established in 1987 under the name of VRS Foods Limited. Since then, it has embraced rapidly changing technology; production units are well armed with the latest equipment and quality control processes.