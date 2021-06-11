The 29-year old author, G. Mehul Krishna Kumar, has taken the literary world by storm. His debut book Lucid Dream’s: Let’s Redefine has not only topped the charts on Amazon but is also going into third round reprint by apk Publisher.

The overwhelming response received by the readers resulted in delivering a bestseller.

The tremendous sales of book is due to the intriguing story that entails enormous simplicity and adhere honest way of giving definition to the magnificent term- love.

The book tells the tale of Aman Kumar alias AK- who is a rockstar by profession and like any sadist musician has a heart that was once broken badly by a girl named Reshmi Pandey.

This is the story of two lovers who loved each other but were destined to stay apart. Their dream of being together is tested high by the hard hitting facts of life. A love story that involves the emotions of their family and friends results in a rollercoaster ride that comes to an end when a lucid dreamer arrives and makes things looks perfect. The ending may give you a perfect family filled with love but every perfect family has a brutal past that stands on sacrifice.

The publisher say’s, the readers who read the book, found a beautiful love story that unravels the emotional turbulences that comes with love and the eventual survival through heartbreaks and struggles.

The story moves in a very smooth pace that even before you know, you would have finished the book and that too in one sitting.

The language and the narration technique that the book exhibits add to the charm of the book and the whole reading experience. The author proved his magic with words and ability to weave magical yet such raw emotional journeys with such panache.

According to Mehul, a lot many readers has asked him whether the story is a autobiography- as the characters and emotions in the story seems to have happened in reality. To this the author responds with utmost honesty that the characters and story is truly a work of fiction, however there is a chance of a fictional autobiography sometime soon.

G. Mehul Krishna Kumar was born and brought up in Port Blair, India.

He completed his Bsc Physics at JNRM and MBA Tourism Management at Alagappa Distance Education by being in the remote territory spread across the Bay of Bengal. Currently working in as a government servant in Andaman and Nicobar Administration he is swiftly progressing in the field of research.

He is a researcher in Travel and Tourism Management with research papers presented on various international platforms and has even published them on repute journals.

He is a reviewer for Elsevier journal. Destiny may have carved a Researcher out of him but the real passion to write transformed him into an author. The belief of penning down things thus makes stories have resulted in the production of his debut novella Lucid Dreams: Let’s Redefine Love.

He is a dynamic personality to look out for and we wish him every success in all his future endeavors.