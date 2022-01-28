Psychological thriller “Bestseller” from Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan

‘Bestseller’, a new web series produced by actors Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan, is all set to entertain the audience.

The Amazon Prime Video release of ‘Bestseller’, directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal, will take place on February 18. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, says, “Our latest Amazon Original Series, Bestseller, is a fast-paced, gritty psychological thriller that will pull viewers deep into a vortex of flawed human nature and leave them hooked. It’s a complex world where nothing is quite as it seems, and the story gets darker.”

In addition to Arjan Bajwa and Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni will also appear in the show.

(With inputs from ANI)