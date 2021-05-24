Throughout Frank Song’s career, he has been able to establish himself as an expert in the industry of investing and buying out companies to improve their growth and profits. Frank’s entrepreneurial steps led him to start companies almost ten years ago. Impressively, he built all of his companies without financial help from investors, family, friends, or business credit. He firmly believes in the concept of being resourceful, which helped him build his businesses to millions of dollars with minimal investment.

At the age of 14, he was burdened with family responsibility and struggled to make ends meet while living on the streets of California for some time. For shelter, he often spent nights sleeping in his local Walmart. When he was just 17 years old, he began working in real estate while attending high school. Then when he turned 18, he received a license to practice real estate and ran a full-time real estate business that let him pay for his own university education. He successfully ran his business while attending college and eventually graduated without any loans or debts.

Frank’s jobs on Wall Street as an investment banker and private equity investor were one of the toughest processes he had to go through. For just one of his jobs, it took Frank ten months of intense interviews until he was finally accepted. His time in finance involved working with owners, executives, and board of director members of technology companies around the globe. Right after graduating from university, his first break into wall street came when he landed a job at an investment bank with a low acceptance rate. While he was trying to break into Wall Street, America was experiencing one of the toughest recessions since The Great Depression. Naturally, the finance sector was one of the worst affected. But Frank was determined to work hard and landed a coveted role in investment banking. Within two years, he successfully completed $500 million in mergers and acquisitions and was also lauded as one of the top investment bankers at his level.

Frank is one of the most inspiring entrepreneurs an individual can come across. His journey has always been difficult, but he decided to never give up. He shares some advice to people regarding engaging in investments; he says, as a middle-class person, one should be careful about following the herd. This common trap can easily lead you to epic failures and lose your precious savings. Frank recalls that the first million dollars are the hardest, but from there, the next million if reinvested correctly, becomes much easier.