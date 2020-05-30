A prodigal rapper, one-of-a-kind lyricist, an inventive composer, and a marvellous producer as well, Aayustaar has been showcasing flawless amalgamation of varying niches. The young CEO and founder of the music label—Staardust Records, Ayush Tomar, prominently known as Aayustaar, has multitudinous procurements to his name at such a young age. A connoisseur performing abundantly unprecedented at all his niches, Aayustaar has proven that he is a multi-versed guy.

Dragged into the limelight often due to its CEO, Staardust Records has been endeavouring to go global. With Aayustaar effectuating plans to make it the most significant music distribution and promotion firm, it is deemed to be at the zenith in no time. Aayustaar believes that the meticulous efforts that the entire team of the company has invested for its welfare is genuinely appreciable and commendable. He mentioned that without the intermingled efforts, the present scenario of turning into a brand wouldn’t have been possible.

A versed rapper, Aayustaar has often prestigiously showcased his skills by rapping in multiple genres, be it sad or romantic, and has turned into a sensation and procured overwhelming support on platforms like YouTube and personally as well. Enough procurements to his name, he is not only a young CEO but has also been awarded at the global literary festival in Noida by Sandeep Marwah. His immense dedication and soaring ambitions are profoundly depicted through his efforts put in and the support he receives vouches for that.

As soon as he completed school, he commenced his career and rigorously worked for it. In his own words, “Music feels like an innate talent” and he has proven it greatly. The undying efforts over the years have now dragged him into the limelight and prepared the steps to the dais of the zenith. He has greatly relied on and thanked his friends and his team. Piyush Yadav, Oz beats, and Sukrit Srivastava were his major supports. Fixated at making Staardurst Records global and a top-notch brand, his enthusiasm is unexcelled and incomparable.