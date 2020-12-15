Art can take many forms. It can be a drawing on paper, words written down in verse or story form, music being played, dance and so much more. Cinema is also a form of art. Movies are so important because they help us learn and discover.

The actors in the movies and the words they say teach us valuable lessons and impact our lives. They can also drive social change. A movie is a social experience that allows us to bond with others. When we watch a movie we laugh, cry and share something unique together.

We’ve heard of millennials, we’ve heard of gen X-ers and gen Z-ers. But xennials? Xennials are a group of people born between 1977 and 1983.

“Sandwiched between the Gen X-ers and the millennials, they tend to get lost in the fray. They struggle for a true identity and aspire to find a voice, a voice that can be unearthed in the creation of art and cinema,” expressed filmmaker Pankaj Purohit.

Who are Xennials? Xennials are the product of the angsty, rebellious gen X-ers that came before them. Like so many generations that contradict their elders, they had an optimistic outlook, one that was buoyed by the prosperity of ’90s and the spirit of change that came with the grunge era.

They were old enough to have experienced a free-range childhood but young enough to embrace technology giving them the best of both worlds. However, a sudden turn of events set us all aback. As xennials entered the ‘real world’, a crushing blow came with the tragedy of 9/11. Many of them were in the prime of their careers when the economic crash of 2008 occurred, an event that led to further disheartenment.

“There is no doubt that xennials have felt their share of grief, but they have also experienced beauty and positivity. Their diverse attitude is further enhanced by an ability to embrace technology along with age-old convictions. Paired with a struggle for identity, this makes them the perfect contenders for seeking a creative outlet. As opposed to the X generation that came before them, and the millennials that came after, xennials are ‘the most bullish’ of the bunch. They are not afraid to invest and they have a positive outlook on the economic front. This puts them in a situation to pursue an art career, and they certainly aren’t afraid to take risks,” stated the filmmaker.

Unquestionably, xennials’ diverse and somewhat tragic background gives them the potential to be great artists, but the biggest argument for inspiring them to put pen to paper is simply this; the world needs more art. Indeed, xennials are the critical thinkers, community builders and cultural producers of our time. They are integral to our society and to the wellbeing of others. They are invaluable and we need more of them out there.

“Above all, cinema is a way to appreciate art. The beauty of the words, scenery, music and emotions come together in one moving art form that takes so many artistic components to create. The world needs more art and xennials’ need for identity and their vast life experiences makes them the perfect muses,” concluded the filmmaker.