Padmashree award holder Madhur Bhandarkar opened up to celebrity motivational speaker Naina More in the latest episode of the celebrity talk show ‘Zindagi Aapki Hai’. The show, until now, has seen some great personalities like Gauahar Khan, Dabboo Ratnani, Rannvijay Singha, Chetan Baghat, among many others.

In the latest episode of the show, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar opened up to Naina More about the life in the film industry and how he stays positive and unaffected even amidst controversies and other challenges.

He said, “It’s not easy to get work in the industry until you struggle. Just like in any industry. My main inspiration is to keep working; there will always be ups and downs. It’s not necessary that every step will be successful, but it’s important to keep going. It’s like your shoelace comes off while running. So then you just need to stop, tie your lace, and then continue running!”

Naina, impressed by his strong viewpoint as a filmmaker, said, “Aapki sachai, aapki himmat hai” (Your truth is your courage) to which Madhur smilingly nodded. Madhur also shared how travel is his way of escaping all the stress and controversy in the industry.

He said, “I travel a lot. It’s my way to escape into my own world. Travel and good food! It’ll rejuvenate you and help you introspect yourself.” Naina then laughingly added, “So the next time I travel, I know that’s the best escape!”

