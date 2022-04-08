Filaantro creates innovative ways of raising funds for NGOs and individual

Filaantro, which is an online crowdfunding platform is helping individuals and NGOs to raise funds by collecting donations through innovative contests like ‘Raise To Win’. The Crowdfunding platform was founded in 2019 by Mr Jiji John, Mr Sunil Varghese, Mr Jugender Singh and Mr Rajendra Pathak, is leading with the vision of connecting individuals and communities through their platform and inspiring them to raise funds for the greater good.

The organization works on a Pan India basis to help and guide those who need monetary support for personal and social causes that are legal in nature. ‘Raise To Win’ contest is one such effort to achieve more response to this noble mission. It is a unique contest for those who are interested in benefiting their cause with additional grant support for their fundraising campaigns and making it a gratifying experience.

The winner of ‘Raise To Win season 1’ was Auxilium Skills Academy- an NGO that works to encourage and promote skill development for school dropout students and help them in leading a successful life. They won an amount of INR 25000 from Filaantro for raising the highest funds for their school. The first runner-up amount INR 12000 was won by The Shramik Kisan Seva Samiti- A well-known educational society working towards imparting quality education to all children and the second runner-up award was won by Hanuman Ashram for an amount of INR 7500.

After the huge success of ‘Raise To Win- season 1’, Filaantro is set to start ‘Raise To Win- season 2’. Any individual or NGO’s supporting a social cause and looking out to raise funds for the same can participate in this contest. The team will provide tips and training sessions on how to run a successful fundraising campaign online.

Filaantro also won CSR Journal Award for their Innovative Fund Raising Campaign.