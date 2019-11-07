Be it any part of the globe, influencers are growing rapidly in every country. A majority of influencers are making their careers in fashion and lifestyle. One popular name who is creating waves is Walid Riachy. He was born in Beirut in 1990 and has lived in and travelled to many countries across the world. He started his career as a fashion model and an actor with a highly acclaimed shoot for a popular restaurant chain ‘Crepaway’ in Lebanon. After getting popularity in Lebanon, he moved to Dubai and is presently a model of Bareface modelling agency. His biggest achievement is that he has been a part of the shoot at the lavish floating hotel, Queen Elizabeth 2 in Dubai.

Besides this, he has appeared in a Hollywood film and several commercials on television and YouTube worldwide. He has been a part of Sinecode Arabia, DP World Dubai, Sustainable Fashion Show Dubai and many more. He recently made news about joining ‘The Misfits’, which is an action-heist Hollywood flick. The film will be releasing in 2020 and stars Pierce Brosnan, Nick Cannon, Jamie Chung, Tim Roth, Michael Angelo, and Rami Jaber. The Renny Harlin directorial initially saw Walid as a body double for Ramy Jaber but later he got a full-fledged role of a lanky guard in the film.

Riachy is a dedicated and a hard-working person on shoots who shares his creative inputs and ideas with designers and photographers he works with. Talking about it he said, “I love experimenting with the mood and feeling of the shoot taking my job very seriously while still feeling free and at ease at shoots.”

With a hectic schedule, the young fashion influencer has been working as a freelance model and an actor in Dubai. His contribution towards work has inspired many young Arab male models to make a career in modelling which was once considered an industry of women. Walid’s perseverance and passion for work have made him a household name across Dubai as well as Lebanon.