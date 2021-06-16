Apart from mask and sanitiser, the pandemic starter pack for the millennials and Gen Z includes an absolutely incredible ingredient – pint-size content, the short videos. This insatiable demand for short video content has given rise to a new batch of influencers who are all set to become the next internet celebrity.

Brands too have realised they need to up their game and seamlessly blend into the digital lives of their audiences to slay the competition. Fandawm, a content production start-up, fits squarely between influencers and brands and is helping them to create engaging and differentiated short video campaigns and unlock new user segments.

In the last year, the music labels and movie houses have also started investing heavily into influencer led content to increase viewership. Influencers today have higher cult followings than even many mainstream TV and movie stars. No wonder then, they are helping to sell almost everything, inexpensive hair oils to medicines, big blockbuster movies to music singles.

Fandawm is founded by Pushpendra Singh, an ex-VP and Head of Growth and Content Strategy of MX TakaTak and Snehil Narula. Pushpendra also helmed the OTT growth of MX Player, launched immersive mobile vertical format music videos for Gaana and led consumer products at Amazon.

With a rich background in OTT, content strategy and production, Fandawm team has strong expertise in the short video format and is producing content with new-age editing techniques such as VFX, motion graphics and animations.

Previously, they also created Fame House, India’s first content house and a reality show featuring popular short video influencers such as Kanishka, Veerangana, Sofia Ansari, Wish Rathod, Deepak Joshi, Rizwan Khan, Ayush Yadav and Saloni Mittal. Fame House Season 1 web series premiered on MX Player OTT App and was an instant hit.

In times such as the present, it is way more challenging for influencers to stay relevant consistently every single day as compared to a flash-in-the-pan success. Gen Z is not just hungry for great content, but rather needs innovation, creativity and substance, video after video.

The potential for brands to leverage their attention is huge and hence their associations with the right content creators can set the tone for their brand conversations and culture. That is where Fandawm is upping the game of short videos for everyone—the brands, music labels and content creators.

Fandawm helps both content creators and brands meet their content supply, boost brand conversations and set the tone for video apps housing them. It’s truly a win-win for all.